Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla take home 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' Season 1 Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla just won the first season of Pati Patni Aur Panga, with seven celeb couples facing off in challenges that tested how well they really know and support each other.

Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show had seven celeb couples facing off in challenges that tested how well they really know and support each other.