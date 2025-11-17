'Making films is...who I am': Tom Cruise receives honorary Oscar

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was honored with an Academy Honorary Award for his contribution to cinema at the Governors Awards on November 16. The award was presented by Alejandro G. Inarritu, who is directing Cruise in an upcoming film. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Cruise paid tribute to everyone involved in filmmaking and spoke about the unifying power of cinema.

Speech highlights 'Cinema takes me around the world...' Cruise said, "The cinema...it takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences." "It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together." "And that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters."

Personal journey 'Making films is...who I am' Cruise also shared his early memories of falling in love with cinema. "I was just a little kid in a darkened theater, and I remember that beam of light...cut across the room." "And it sparked something. It sparked a hunger for adventure, a hunger for knowledge." "So making films is not what I do, it is who I am." Cruise previously received Oscar nominations for Best Actor (Born on the Fourth... and Jerry Maguire) and Best Supporting Actor (Magnolia).

"I want you to know that I will do everything I can for this art form, to support and champion new voices, to protect what makes cinema powerful. Hopefully without too many more broken bones"

Other honors Cynthia Erivo honored Debbie Allen with honorary Oscar Earlier in the ceremony, actor Cynthia Erivo presented an honorary Oscar to choreographer Debbie Allen. Production designer Wynn Thomas was also awarded a statue for his lifetime of work. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award went to Dolly Parton, who sent a pre-taped speech as she couldn't attend the ceremony due to health issues. The Governors Awards red carpet saw many actors, including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.