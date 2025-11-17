Prabhas's 'Fauzi' is coming as a 2-part epic

What makes 'Fauzi' special?

The second movie will actually be a prequel, giving more backstory to the main story.

Director Raghavapudi wants to show different sides of Prabhas's character while honoring freedom fighters as true heroes.

After Baahubali, this marks Prabhas's return to grand period dramas—expect big visuals and plenty of emotion.

The recently revealed poster has already got fans buzzing!