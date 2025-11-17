Next Article
Prabhas's 'Fauzi' is coming as a 2-part epic
Entertainment
Big news for Prabhas fans: Mythri Movie Makers just confirmed that Fauzi, starring Prabhas and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, will be released in two parts.
Set around the Azad Hind Force, the film promises to dig into some of India's lesser-known history.
What makes 'Fauzi' special?
The second movie will actually be a prequel, giving more backstory to the main story.
Director Raghavapudi wants to show different sides of Prabhas's character while honoring freedom fighters as true heroes.
After Baahubali, this marks Prabhas's return to grand period dramas—expect big visuals and plenty of emotion.
The recently revealed poster has already got fans buzzing!