Rohit Shetty takes over 'Bigg Boss 19' Weekend Ka Vaar

Shock bands, no evictions, and an introspective twist

Contestants took part in a shock band game—getting mild zaps for honest answers (Farrhana Bhatt got shocked after admitting she'd love to join Khatron Ke Khiladi).

Even though eight housemates were up for eviction, Shetty surprised everyone by announcing there'd be no eliminations this week; votes will carry over instead.

Astrologer Jai Maidaan also stopped by, encouraging Farrhana to reflect on her relationship with her father as the Top 9 lineup stays unchanged for now.