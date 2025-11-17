Piyush Mishra lauds Ranbir, says he has 'no tantrums'

Veteran actor-lyricist Piyush Mishra recently spoke about the excessive entourages of Bollywood actors. Speaking to Curly Tales, he said, "People live in hangups; they have a lot of tantrums. Their entourage is so long." "Almost 8-9 people will come...they will walk with at least 12 bodyguards, but why do you need these many bodyguards? You are a single person. Who is coming to kill you?" He also shared how Ranbir Kapoor is different from other actors in this regard.

Actor appreciation Mishra praises Ranbir Kapoor's humility Mishra had high praise for Ranbir Kapoor, with whom he worked in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha and Rockstar. He said, "Ranbir ghazab hai. He doesn't have any tantrums because he knows he's such a big star." "He has no hangups. He is my favorite actor."

Personal stance Mishra's own minimal entourage and industry observations Mishra expressed a preference for the South Indian film industry because the actors are more grounded. He added, "I have one assistant and one makeup artist, and I don't need anybody else after these two." "What is the need for so many people...one person is to drink with you. One is to give you a drink, one is to comb your hair, one is to do your makeup."