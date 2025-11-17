'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' surprises with ₹78cr collection
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a Hindi musical romantic thriller starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has quietly become a box office hit since its October 21 release.
With barely any pre-release buzz, the film explores obsession, heartbreak, and emotional conflict in a modern setting—giving Rane's career a noticeable boost.
In numbers:
The movie pulled in ₹78.1 crore nett in India over 27 days—₹57.07 crore came in just the first 10 days.
While collections slowed after the second week, its overseas earnings of $0.1 million contributed to its overall success.
What's next for Harshvardhan Rane?
Thanks to this surprise success, Rane is now being considered for a big role alongside John Abraham in Force 3 and is reportedly talking to Ektaa R Kapoor about leading a gangster film.
For fans of mid-budget dramas or anyone curious about underdog hits, this one's worth keeping on your radar!