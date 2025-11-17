This Indian AI studio is making a Mars travel series

Mumbai-based Studio Blo has joined hands with America's Disruptor Studios for the nonfiction series Alyssa Carson: Ready for Liftoff. This marks the first US co-production by the Indian AI film studio, reported Variety. The series will follow 24-year-old space enthusiast and astrobiologist Alyssa Carson, who has been training since she was three to become the first human on Mars.

Production details Series to explore human life on Mars using AI The series will use AI technology to depict what human life on Mars might look like in 10, 50, and 100 years. It has been developed in consultation with Carson and a team of planetary scientists and AI experts. The aim is to combine "cinematic storytelling" with "scientific accuracy" and "AI visualization" for an exploration of future human space exploration.

Collaboration Studio Blo and Disruptor Studios partnership: A milestone Dipankar Mukherjee, co-founder and CEO of Studio Blo, was beaming about the partnership. "This marks India's first AI-driven collaboration for an international TV series between an Indian studio and a Hollywood producer, a milestone we're incredibly proud of," he said.

Statement 'Will prove that AI isn't a threat but a tool' Chad Greulach, executive producer and founder of Disruptor Studios, highlighted the technical innovation of the production. "Bringing Alyssa Carson's mission to the screen would be virtually impossible without Dipankar and the team at Studio Blo," he said. "This project is not only groundbreaking in concept, it will prove to the creative community at large that AI is less of a threat and more of a tool in creating stories."