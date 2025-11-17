Next Article
Tovino Thomas teams up with Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan for 'Athiradi'
Entertainment
Malayalam film Athiradi is kicking off its second shooting schedule on November 18, with Tovino Thomas joining the set from November 23.
Directed by debutant Arun Anirudhan and produced by Basil Joseph Entertainment and Dr. Ananthu S Entertainment, this marks the first time Thomas, Basil Joseph, and Vineeth Sreenivasan are sharing the screen.
Why should you care?
Athiradi promises a fun mix of action, comedy, and drama—all set on a lively college campus.
The teaser dropped in October hints at fiery rivalries and great chemistry between the leads.
With Riya Shibu reportedly playing one of the female leads and a theatrical release lined up, this one's shaping up to be an exciting watch for fans of Malayalam cinema looking for something fresh.