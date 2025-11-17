Samantha might star in Ravi Teja's upcoming film

Samantha, Ravi Teja might team up

By Isha Sharma 11:24 am Nov 17, 2025

Tollywood stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu (38) and Ravi Teja (57) are reportedly in talks for a new project. The film is expected to be directed by Shiva Nirvana, known for Kushi. A source told OTTPlay, "Shiva has readied a solid role for Samantha once again and will showcase her in a completely new avatar." However, no official announcement has been made yet.