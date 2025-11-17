Samantha might star in Ravi Teja's upcoming film
What's the story
Tollywood stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu (38) and Ravi Teja (57) are reportedly in talks for a new project. The film is expected to be directed by Shiva Nirvana, known for Kushi. A source told OTTPlay, "Shiva has readied a solid role for Samantha once again and will showcase her in a completely new avatar." However, no official announcement has been made yet.
Career updates
Prabhu's recent projects and personal life
Prabhu recently turned producer with her film Subham, which received a positive response from fans. She also attended the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 2025 edition in Detroit, Michigan, where she was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, director Raj Nidimoru. The two have been rumored to be dating since they first worked together on Citadel.
Future releases
Prabhu's upcoming show and Teja's recent film
Prabhu will next be seen in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, produced by Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The Netflix show features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Meanwhile, Teja was last seen in Mass Jaathara, directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The film stars Sreeleela opposite him and received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike.