Ajaz Khan says sorry after video on gangster's death sparks trouble
Actor Ajaz Khan landed in hot water for posting a misleading video about gangster Salman Lala's death.
After being questioned by police, he explained that he had been misinformed, apologized on Instagram, and expressed respect for the law.
What actually happened?
Khan admitted he got influenced by others online and didn't know about Lala's criminal background.
Lala, 25, had over 30 serious cases against him and drowned while running from police in August 2024.
In his video, Khan wrongly claimed Lala couldn't have drowned since he was a good swimmer and hinted at religious reasons behind the incident.
How did authorities respond?
Police dismissed Khan's claims and booked him for spreading misinformation and promoting enmity.
They also tracked over 70 social media accounts pushing similar false stories about Lala—12 of those accounts were shut down.
Khan's phone was seized as part of an ongoing crackdown on glorifying criminals online.