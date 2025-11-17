Mari Selvaraj's 'Bison' hits Netflix on November 21

Film synopsis

'Bison Kaalamaadan' plot and cast details

Bison Kaalamaadan follows the journey of a young man, Kittan (Vikram), who wants to join the Indian National Kabaddi team. The film explores his struggles in a community rife with caste prejudices and violence. It is inspired by the life of former national Kabaddi player and Arjuna Award winner Manathi Ganesan. The ensemble cast includes Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Ameer, Anupama Parameswaran, and Azhagam Perumal.