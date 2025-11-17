Mari Selvaraj's 'Bison' hits Netflix on November 21
What's the story
The critically acclaimed film Bison Kaalamaadan, directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on November 21. The announcement was made by Netflix India via social media. The film will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.
Film synopsis
'Bison Kaalamaadan' plot and cast details
Bison Kaalamaadan follows the journey of a young man, Kittan (Vikram), who wants to join the Indian National Kabaddi team. The film explores his struggles in a community rife with caste prejudices and violence. It is inspired by the life of former national Kabaddi player and Arjuna Award winner Manathi Ganesan. The ensemble cast includes Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Ameer, Anupama Parameswaran, and Azhagam Perumal.
Film reception
'Bison Kaalamaadan' received critical acclaim and commercial success
Upon its release during Diwali 2025, Bison Kaalamaadan received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The film has since become the highest-grossing film in Selvaraj's career, reportedly grossing over ₹70 crore worldwide. It was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand's Neelam Studios.