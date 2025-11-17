PVR's 'Spider-Man' film festival: Relive all Spidey movies in theaters

PVR INOX , India's leading cinema chain, is hosting a special Spider-Man Film Festival. The festival features an extensive lineup of Spider-Man films, including Tobey Maguire 's original trilogy, Andrew Garfield 's reboot films, and Tom Holland 's Marvel installments. The film festival covers more than 40 cities in India. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Screening dates Festival schedule: OG 'Spider-Man' films airing right now The Spider-Man Film Festival kicked off on November 14 with screenings of Maguire's Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007). All three are available to watch now. Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) will be screened from Friday. From November 28, Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) will take over the screens.

Final screenings 'Spider-Verse' trilogy to conclude the festival The final part of the Spider-Man Film Festival will feature the animated Spider-Verse trilogy, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). These films will be released December 5 onwards. The last installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is set to release in 2027.

Special offer Win a PlayStation 5 by watching all films in theaters PVR INOX has also announced a special offer for fans attending the Spider-Man Film Festival. Those who watch all the films in theaters will stand a chance to win a PlayStation 5. This is an excellent opportunity for fans to enjoy their favorite Spider-Man movies on the big screen while also getting a shot at winning an exciting gaming console!