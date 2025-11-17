Tabu feels 'nostalgic' reuniting with Akshay after 25 years

After a gap of 25 years, actors Tabu and Akshay Kumar are reuniting for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan . Their last collaboration was in the iconic film Hera Pheri (2000). Speaking about this reunion, Tabu described it as "nostalgic" with a sense of surprise but familiarity as well. She also revealed that despite not having met often over the years since Hera Pheri's release, Kumar's energy and humor were still very much the same.

Reunion details Tabu's 1st day on 'Bhooth Bangla' set On her first day at work, Tabu was unsure of what to expect. She told Times of India, "I didn't know what to expect. I hadn't worked with Akshay after Hera Pheri and we hadn't even met socially very often over the years." However, she was confident about Priyadarshan's consistency as a director. "There's absolutely no change in Priyan. He's still as impatient, still as vocal about what he feels."

Co-star's consistency Kumar's unchanged routine and energy Despite the years that have passed, Tabu found Kumar to be unchanged. She said, "His humor and energy are the same. He still wakes up at 4:00am, finishes early, and heads home." "That part of him hasn't changed at all. Of course, we've all grown up now but the essence of who he is that's still the same."