'Karuppu' 1st Tamil film of 2026 hits 100cr in India Entertainment May 22, 2026

Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, just became the first Tamil film of 2026 to hit ₹100 crore at the Indian box office, pulling this off in only seven days.

Directed by RJ Balaji, the movie is a big deal for Tamil cinema after months of slow ticket sales.