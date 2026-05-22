'Karuppu' 1st Tamil film of 2026 hits 100cr in India
Entertainment
Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, just became the first Tamil film of 2026 to hit ₹100 crore at the Indian box office, pulling this off in only seven days.
Directed by RJ Balaji, the movie is a big deal for Tamil cinema after months of slow ticket sales.
'Karuppu' grosses 175.17cr worldwide boosts Kollywood
Karuppu has raked in ₹175.17 crore worldwide so far, with huge numbers from Tamil Nadu and its Telugu dubbed version.
It also made waves overseas, grossing nearly ₹57 crore in its opening week.
This success is bringing audiences back to theaters and giving Kollywood a much-needed lift after a long slump.