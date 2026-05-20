Suriya's 'Karuppu' is on fire; crosses ₹160cr in 5 days
What's the story
The Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya, has crossed the ₹160 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The movie's impressive performance continued on Tuesday with an estimated collection of ₹12.75 crore, bringing its five-day India total to ₹95.05 crore and India gross to ₹110.04 crore. This brings it closer to being Suriya's highest-grossing film to date; Singam 2 from 2013 holds the previous record of ₹96 crore.
Record-breaking achievement
'Karuppu' on track to breach ₹200 crore mark
Karuppu is on track to collect over ₹200 crore in India, which would be more than double Suriya's previous best. The movie's Tuesday collections in the Tamil version were approximately ₹10.5 crore, making it one of the highest-ever collections for a non-holiday Tuesday. Internationally, it earned ₹4 crore on Day 5, taking the total overseas haul to ₹51 crore. Thus, the global gross stands at ₹161.04 crore.
Regional breakdown
Territorial breakdown of 'Karuppu's collections in India
The territorial breakdown of Karuppu's collections in India shows that Tamil Nadu contributed the most with ₹67.5 crore, per Pinkvilla. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (APTS) followed with ₹17 crore, Karnataka with ₹12.75 crore, Kerala with ₹9.5 crore, and the rest of India with ₹1.75 crore. The film's impressive performance across these regions has played a significant role in its overall success at the box office.