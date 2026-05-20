Suriya's 'Karuppu' is on fire; crosses ₹160cr in 5 days

Record-breaking achievement

'Karuppu' on track to breach ₹200 crore mark

Karuppu is on track to collect over ₹200 crore in India, which would be more than double Suriya's previous best. The movie's Tuesday collections in the Tamil version were approximately ₹10.5 crore, making it one of the highest-ever collections for a non-holiday Tuesday. Internationally, it earned ₹4 crore on Day 5, taking the total overseas haul to ₹51 crore. Thus, the global gross stands at ₹161.04 crore.