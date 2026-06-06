'Karuppu' collects 300cr globally and over 150cr from Tamil Nadu
Entertainment
Summer 2026 started slow for Tamil cinema, thanks to the election season, but things turned around fast.
Suriya's Karuppu smashed it at the box office, pulling in ₹300 crore globally (with more than ₹150 crore from Tamil Nadu alone).
Distributor KB Sriram called it a rare win for everyone: producers, distributors, and theaters.
'Blast' becomes only other summer hit
Blast surprised everyone by picking up speed through word-of-mouth and became the only other big summer hit after Karuppu.
With fewer releases than last year due to elections, these two films, along with earlier successes like Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and Thaai Kizhavi, basically carried Kollywood through the season.