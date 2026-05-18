Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' crosses ₹100cr globally in just 3 days!

The Tamil action thriller Karuppu, featuring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has crossed the ₹100cr mark worldwide within three days of its release. The film was released on May 15 and is inching closer to touching a century in India as well. Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

Box office success 'Karuppu' rakes in ₹120cr worldwide Per Sacnilk, Karuppu earned ₹68cr net in India by Sunday. On the third day, the film collected ₹28.35cr. The thriller's total India gross stands at ₹78.75cr, while it has grossed a total of ₹42cr in international collections. This took the total worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹120.75cr, making it one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 so far.

Release delay Did you know? Financial issues delayed 'Karuppu's release Karuppu was originally slated for a worldwide release on May 14. While some international markets adhered to this schedule, Indian theaters had to wait an extra day. The delay was reportedly due to financial issues, with theater distributor Ruban Mathivanan of GK Cinemas revealing that losses were incurred by financiers, exhibitors, and distributors owing to the production house's previous films. However, these issues were eventually resolved, and Karuppu hit theaters on May 15.

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