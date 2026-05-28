'Karuppu' hits 100cr at Indian box office in 7 days
Entertainment
Suriya's fantasy action film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, has become a huge hit, crossing ₹100 crore at the Indian box office in just seven days.
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth personally called Balaji to celebrate the milestone, saying, "Balaji, super, super, super, you have achieved; you have achieved. What a big hit! We will meet again soon."
It's a proud moment for Tamil cinema in 2026.
'Karuppu' follows 'Coolie' signaling Kollywood's return
Karuppu is the first Tamil release in nine months to break the ₹100 crore barrier so quickly.
Its success follows last year's blockbuster Coolie and signals that Kollywood is back on top.