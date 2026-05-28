'Karuppu' hits 100cr at Indian box office in 7 days Entertainment May 28, 2026

Suriya's fantasy action film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, has become a huge hit, crossing ₹100 crore at the Indian box office in just seven days.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth personally called Balaji to celebrate the milestone, saying, "Balaji, super, super, super, you have achieved; you have achieved. What a big hit! We will meet again soon."

It's a proud moment for Tamil cinema in 2026.