'Karuppu' leaked in North India? Here's what we know

The Tamil film Karuppu , starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, had leaked in parts of North India a day before its theatrical release on Friday. The makers issued a legal notice to those who allegedly screened the film without permission. The incident raises serious concerns about piracy and potential financial losses for the production house Dream Warrior Pictures.

Legal action Dream Warrior Pictures issued a public notice On Thursday, Dream Warrior Pictures issued a public notice through their legal counsel. The statement said, "I am the legal counsel for Dream Warrior Pictures, the Production House of the Tamil feature film Karuppu and I issue this Public Notice under instructions from and on behalf of my client." It further explained that the film is a high-budget feature with significant theatrical, satellite, OTT, overseas, and commercial value.

Screening issue Qube Cinema Technologies illegally activated KDMs, the notice claimed The notice claimed that the unauthorized screenings were a result of Qube Cinema Technologies illegally activating Key Delivery Messages (KDMs) for Karuppu. This led to the film being screened without the producer's final approval. "It has come to my client's utmost shock and dismay that due to unauthorized and illegal activation of KDMs by Qube Cinema Technologies, certain theatrical screenings of the Tamil version of the film Karuppu were unlawfully exhibited in North India," read the statement.

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Public warning Strict warning against sharing or circulating leaked footage The notice also warned the public against sharing or circulating any leaked footage from Karuppu. It stated, "It is hereby notified that any downloading, recording, storing, forwarding, sharing...of any scenes, clips or leaked content relating to the film Karuppu through WhatsApp, Telegram...constitutes serious offenses under the Copyright Act." The statement ended with a strict warning about immediate legal action for anyone found involved in such activities.

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