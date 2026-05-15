Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' resolves roadblocks; finally hits theaters 

Statement

'We owe you an apology, and more importantly...'

Dream Warrior Pictures wrote, "There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays—we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude." "Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive."