Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' resolves roadblocks; finally hits theaters
What's the story
The much-anticipated Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has finally been released worldwide. The film was initially set to premiere on Thursday, May 14, but was delayed due to last-minute financial issues. After hours of intense negotiations, the makers have confirmed that the film will be released on Friday. Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house behind Karuppu, issued an emotional statement apologizing for the delay and expressing gratitude to fans for their unwavering support.
Statement
'We owe you an apology, and more importantly...'
Dream Warrior Pictures wrote, "There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays—we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude." "Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive."
Film details
'Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing'
"Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: #Karuppu is releasing worldwide!" the statement read further, adding, "Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing." Karuppu is an action entertainer with fantasy elements in the mix. The film has been directed by RJ Balaji, who took to social media to address the delay and promised fans that the producers were trying to sort out the issues as promptly as possible. Cinemagoers were refunded for Thursday's ticket purchases.