'Karuppu' May 14 release, Suriya dual roles 45cr+ Krishnan 5cr+
Entertainment
Suriya and Trisha Krishnan are leading the much-awaited action-fantasy film Karuppu, hitting theaters on May 14.
Suriya takes on two roles (Lord Karuppu and lawyer Saravanan) and is earning over ₹45 crore for the film.
Trisha, playing lawyer Preethi, is set to make more than ₹5 crore.
Balaji directs and acts as villain
Director RJ Balaji not only helms the movie but also plays the villain Baby Kannan, with a reported fee of over ₹2 crore.
Comedians Yogi Babu and Natarajan Subramaniam ("Natty") are earning over ₹2 crore and ₹1.5 crore respectively, while Indrans and Swasika round out the cast with over ₹80 lakh and ₹40 lakh.
With high-energy action scenes and music by Sai Abhyankkar, Karuppu is shaping up to be a fun ride for Tamil cinema fans.