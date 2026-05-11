'Karuppu' May 14 release, Suriya dual roles 45cr+ Krishnan 5cr+

Balaji directs and acts as villain

Director RJ Balaji not only helms the movie but also plays the villain Baby Kannan, with a reported fee of over ₹2 crore.

Comedians Yogi Babu and Natarajan Subramaniam ("Natty") are earning over ₹2 crore and ₹1.5 crore respectively, while Indrans and Swasika round out the cast with over ₹80 lakh and ₹40 lakh.

With high-energy action scenes and music by Sai Abhyankkar, Karuppu is shaping up to be a fun ride for Tamil cinema fans.