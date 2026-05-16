'Karuppu' opens at 14.40cr Day 1 after 1 day delay
Entertainment
Suriya and Trisha's new film Karuppu finally hit theaters after a one-day delay, and fans showed up big time.
The movie made ₹14.40 crore on Day 1, drawing a solid turnout despite the wait and getting a warm reception from audiences.
Tamil 'Karuppu' 12cr Telugu 2.40cr
Most of the action came from the Tamil version, which pulled in ₹12 crore with strong attendance, while the Telugu version added another ₹2.40 crore.
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu mixes action, suspense, and folklore vibes, with Suriya playing a superhero rooted in tradition.
With a worldwide gross of over ₹20 crore already, all eyes are on how it performs this weekend.