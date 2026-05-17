'Karuppu' starring Sivakumar and Krishnan nets ₹66.04cr in 2 days Entertainment May 17, 2026

Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is off to a fantastic start at the box office. The action drama dropped on May 15 and pulled in ₹15.5 crore on its first day.

Day two saw even bigger numbers, with day two net collection in India jumping to ₹23.40 crore, bringing the total to an impressive ₹66.04 crore after just two days.