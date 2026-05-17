'Karuppu' starring Sivakumar and Krishnan nets ₹66.04cr in 2 days
Entertainment
Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is off to a fantastic start at the box office. The action drama dropped on May 15 and pulled in ₹15.5 crore on its first day.
Day two saw even bigger numbers, with day two net collection in India jumping to ₹23.40 crore, bringing the total to an impressive ₹66.04 crore after just two days.
'Karuppu' ₹45.04cr domestic and ₹21cr overseas
Most of Karuppu's earnings came from its Tamil and Telugu versions, adding up to a domestic gross of ₹45.04 crore by Day two. Overseas fans chipped in too, with the film reaching ₹21 crore internationally.
Despite competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (₹7.5 crore so far), Karuppu is way ahead thanks to its strong cast and positive buzz, under RJ Balaji's direction.