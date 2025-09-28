Karur rally stampede: Actor Kayadu Lohar debunks fake post

Actor Kayadu Lohar called out a fake social media post that claimed she lost a friend in the Karur rally stampede on September 27, 2025—a tragedy that left 39 dead and 95 injured. The viral post also accused actor Vijay's party of using the incident for politics.

Lohar clarifies her stance Lohar took to social media to clarify, "The Twitter account circulating posts under my name is fake. I have no connection with it, and the statements made there are not mine."

She shared her sadness over the tragedy and sent condolences to affected families.

Post accused Vijay of using people for politics The post showed Lohar holding a TVK flag and accused Vijay of treating people as "props." It racked up over a million views before being debunked.

Lohar urged everyone not to believe or circulate false info, reminding people how important it is to check facts—especially during tough times.