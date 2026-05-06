This Olivia Colman film will open Mumbai's Kashish Film Festival 

The 17th edition of the Kashish Pride Film Festival in Mumbai will kick off with the screening of Jimpa, a queer family drama featuring Olivia Colman and John Lithgow. The film explores themes of "queer joy and familial reconciliation" through the story of a filmmaker (Colman) who takes her non-binary teenager (Aud Mason-Hyde) to Amsterdam to reconnect with her gay father, Jimpa (Lithgow).

Screening details 'Jimpa' will be preceded by 2 special presentations The festival will screen 153 films from 43 countries at Liberty Cinema, Alliance Francaise, and the National Gallery of Modern Art. Apart from Jimpa, two special presentations have been selected: Naveen Kishore's 1999 documentary Performing the Goddess: Chapal Bhaduri's Story and Dibakar Banerjee's Love, Sex and Dhoka 2. The latter is a contemporary film with a real-life transgender woman in a lead role that critiques social media culture and reality television.

Centerpiece films Centerpiece selections include 'Cactus Pears,' 'Queering India' The festival's four Centerpiece selections include Rohan Kanawade's Sundance winner Cactus Pears (Sabar Bonda), Daniel Ribeiro's Brazilian feature I Am Going To Miss You, Sam Feder's American documentary Heightened Scrutiny, and Lakhinandan Boruah and Swapnesh Dubey's Indian documentary Queering India. "This year we received close to 600 submissions and curating the final program was a herculean task," said Sridhar Rangayan, founder festival director.

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