'Alliance': Kashish Kapoor confirmed to be wild card
What's the story
Kashish Kapoor, a former contestant of Bigg Boss 18 and Splitsvilla X5, has been confirmed as a wild card entrant in the ongoing reality show Alliance. The show, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 26 with 16 contestants. Recently, Armaan Khera was evicted from the show while Vansaj Singh returned as a wild card.
Game plan
'One ally to change the entire equation'
Kapoor shared her thoughts on entering Alliance at this stage.
She shared with Zoom, "Walking into Alliance at this stage is the most exciting part because everyone thinks they've already figured out the game."
"Alliances have been formed, loyalties have been tested, and people have settled into their comfort zones."
"But all it takes is one ally to change the entire equation, and I'm here to do exactly that."
Game strategy
'I'm here to understand everyone, build my own equations'
Kapoor further elaborated on her approach to the show.
She said, "It feels like the perfect fit for me. I trust my instincts, I'm not afraid to shake things up, and I enjoy keeping people on their toes."
"I'm here to understand everyone, build my own equations, challenge existing dynamics when needed, and play the game on my own terms."
Show details
About the show and its contestants
Alliance features a mix of celebrities and social media influencers.
The initial contestants included Arslan Goni, Kushal Tandon, Niti Taylor, Nikhil Chinapa, Mini Mathur, Zaid Darbar, Ruhee Dosani, Delbar Arya, Daisy Shah, and Vansaj Singh.
Subsequently, wild card entries were introduced with Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh among them.
The show streams daily at 12:00pm on Amazon Prime Video.