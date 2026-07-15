'Bigg Boss' alum Kashish Kapoor to enter 'Alliance' as wildcard
What's the story
Kashish Kapoor, a former contestant on Bigg Boss 18 and Splitsvilla X5, is set to enter the reality show Alliance as a wildcard, reported Hindustan Times. The news comes just after Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh's entry last week, which changed the dynamics of the house. Kapoor is expected to shake up existing equations.
Game changer
'Kashish has been one of the most talked-about names...'
Kapoor, who has been vacationing in Europe, will reportedly head straight to the show's set from Mumbai airport.
A source close to the show told the outlet, "Kashish has been one of the most talked-about names because of her bold, unfiltered personality."
"The makers of Alliance were keen to bring her on board to shake up the dynamics inside the house."
Show details
About 'Alliance'
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance features celebrities competing in daily tasks while forming alliances and engaging in mind games to avoid elimination.
Some of the contestants left in the game are Kushal Tandon, Rivva Kishan, Sohail Khan, Daisy Shah, and Vanshaj Singh.
The show streams on Prime Video every day at 12:00 noon.