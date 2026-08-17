Kashyap and Shetty's relationship since 2015: Bengaluru cohabitation, consultant role

Kashyap, now 53, and previously married twice, says he's happy with their an 11-year partnership (since 2015), even though Shetty doesn't believe in marriage.

He's said, "I want to be healthy enough to outlive the people I love... I don't want to lose this."

For her part, Shetty calls what they have a "honeymoon phase," showing just how content they are together.