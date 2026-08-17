Kashyap and Shetty's relationship since 2015: Bengaluru cohabitation, consultant role
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap, the well-known filmmaker, has been in a steady relationship with Shubhra Shetty since 2015. They live together in Bengaluru and first went public as a couple in 2018.
Shubhra works as a creative consultant at Kashyap's company, Good Bad Films, but she mostly stays away from the film production side.
Kashyap praises partnership, Shetty doubts marriage
Kashyap, now 53, and previously married twice, says he's happy with their an 11-year partnership (since 2015), even though Shetty doesn't believe in marriage.
He's said, "I want to be healthy enough to outlive the people I love... I don't want to lose this."
For her part, Shetty calls what they have a "honeymoon phase," showing just how content they are together.