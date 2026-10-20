Kashyap backs 'Little Thomas' as executive producer to boost morale

Anurag Kashyap is championing < em>Little Thomas, a new children's film by Kaushal Oza, starring Gulshan Devaiah, Rasika Dugal, and Hridansh Parekh.

As executive producer, Kashyap says supporting unique films like this is important, especially when Bollywood is packed with patriotic and devotional movies.

"I see myself more as an enabler. It is just about faith and upping somebody's morale. I see myself as someone who keeps morale high and helps them complete and release a film. I don't think anybody knows what to make today. Film banana hi difficult hai (It is difficult to make films). Whether it's a children's film or an adult film, making your own film is difficult today."