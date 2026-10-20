Kashyap backs 'Little Thomas' as executive producer to boost morale
Anurag Kashyap is championing < em>Little Thomas, a new children's film by Kaushal Oza, starring Gulshan Devaiah, Rasika Dugal, and Hridansh Parekh.
As executive producer, Kashyap says supporting unique films like this is important, especially when Bollywood is packed with patriotic and devotional movies.
"I see myself more as an enabler. It is just about faith and upping somebody's morale. I see myself as someone who keeps morale high and helps them complete and release a film. I don't think anybody knows what to make today. Film banana hi difficult hai (It is difficult to make films). Whether it's a children's film or an adult film, making your own film is difficult today."
'Little Thomas's aims to spark originality
Kashyap feels Bollywood's current trend of only backing patriotic and devotional films is limiting creativity. He hopes Little Thomas, releasing October 23, will encourage more original stories:
"I don't think anybody knows what to make today. Film banana hi difficult hai (It is difficult to make films). Whether it's a children's film or an adult film, making your own film is difficult today."
The movie features Devaiah and Dugal and aims to offer something different for audiences looking for fresh narratives.