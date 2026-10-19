Kashyap clashes with Malik and storms off 'Rise and Fall'
On the latest episode of Rise and Fall Season two, things got tense when Manish Kashyap clashed with wildcard contestant Sonam Malik over his behavior.
After a heated exchange, Manish stormed off set, mic thrown and kicked the storeroom door.
He cooled down and later came back to apologize, admitting he let his anger take over.
Sehwag urges civility amid contestant tensions
Host Virender Sehwag called out the contestants for using harsh language, urging everyone to keep things respectful.
The episode saw plenty of ups and downs: Sara Gurpal apologized to Priyanka after a disagreement about mental health, while Rishabh and Aarush Bhola decided to move past their old issues.
Meanwhile, other contestants confronted each other about broken promises and game strategy, reminding everyone that alliances can change fast in this game.