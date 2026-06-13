Kashyap says 14 films crowding box office hurt 'Bandar'
Entertainment
director Anurag Kashyap is frustrated with how packed the box office has become, making it tough for smaller Indian films to get noticed.
With 14 movies competing for screens across this week and the previous week, including Main Vaapas Aaunga, even critically praised projects like his film Bandar are struggling to find space.
Kashyap highlights 'Obsession' screening imbalance
Kashyap pointed out that Hollywood's Obsession is getting six or seven shows a day, while Indian films barely get one or two.
As he put it, "If we don't prioritize our own films with better showcasing then I don't understand how will we grow."
His comments highlight how hard it's become for unique stories and homegrown talent to reach audiences.