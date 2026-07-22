Kashyap says studio edits altered 'Bandar' and criticisms are valid
Anurag Kashyap has opened up about the criticism surrounding his new film, Bandar, which some viewers called misogynistic and "anti-MeToo."
In a chat with Kunal Kamra, Kashyap shared that he skipped promotional interviews because the version released wasn't actually his final cut.
He admitted the criticisms that came the movie's way are quite valid, explaining that studio edits changed the film's perspective and made it tough for him to defend.
Kashyap warns delays harm filmmakers
Kashyap also talked about how studios often take over films, putting financial concerns above creative vision.
He said, "Paperwork doesn't matter anymore," highlighting how delays can turn films into liabilities and make things harder for independent filmmakers.
Despite mixed reviews, he appreciated those who watched Bandar with an open mind.