Kashyap says studio edits altered 'Bandar' and criticisms are valid

Anurag Kashyap has opened up about the criticism surrounding his new film, Bandar, which some viewers called misogynistic and "anti-MeToo."

In a chat with Kunal Kamra, Kashyap shared that he skipped promotional interviews because the version released wasn't actually his final cut.

He admitted the criticisms that came the movie's way are quite valid, explaining that studio edits changed the film's perspective and made it tough for him to defend.