Kashyap: ZEE5 pull of 'Satluj' shuts down important conversations

Kashyap revealed that CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi wanted 127 cuts, including erasing all mentions of Punjab, even though Joshi hadn't watched the film himself.

The government called the film a "national security" risk, but both Kashyap and Trehan disagreed, pointing out that screenings in Punjab were peaceful and even brought people together.

They see the ban as a way to silence critical voices and limit creative freedom.