Kashyap: ZEE5 pull of 'Satluj' shuts down important conversations
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is speaking up after ZEE5 pulled Honey Trehan's investigative thriller Satluj from its platform.
The movie, starring Diljit Dosanjh and based on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's real-life story, tackled tough topics like police killings in the 1990s in Punjab.
Kashyap says the ban shuts down important conversations.
CBFC chair Joshi sought 127 cuts
Kashyap revealed that CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi wanted 127 cuts, including erasing all mentions of Punjab, even though Joshi hadn't watched the film himself.
The government called the film a "national security" risk, but both Kashyap and Trehan disagreed, pointing out that screenings in Punjab were peaceful and even brought people together.
They see the ban as a way to silence critical voices and limit creative freedom.