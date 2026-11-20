Kashyap's 'Adishakti' wins Best Film at Las Vegas Indie Awards
Adishakti, an Assamese film directed by Bitopan Kashyap, just took home Best Film at the Las Vegas Indie Awards, before it's even hit theaters in Assam (releasing December 4, 2026).
This early international win is a pretty big deal for both the movie and regional cinema.
'Adishakti' boosts Assamese cinema internationally
Before its Las Vegas moment, Adishakti already scored Best Film and more at the Jaipur International Film Festival. It's also set for a special screening in Corporate Las Vegas.
All these achievements are turning heads toward Assamese cinema and showing how regional films can make waves globally.