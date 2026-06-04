Kashyap's 'Bandar' gets CBFC A certificate, visuals untouched before release

'Bandar' profanity edited, names cleared

Some strong language in Bandar was either replaced or muted, like b c turning into "banjo," and other abusive terms getting deleted or softened.

Dialogues such as kitna bhi sindoor were also tweaked.

The filmmakers showed proof that the story is based on true events, plus got permission to use real celebrity names.

Besides Deol, Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra, and Saba Azad play key roles.