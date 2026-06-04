Kashyap's 'Bandar' gets CBFC A certificate, visuals untouched before release
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap's new film Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, just got an "A" certificate from the CBFC, meaning it's for adults only.
The visuals stayed untouched, but a few dialogues had to be changed to fit the rules.
The movie drops on June 5.
'Bandar' profanity edited, names cleared
Some strong language in Bandar was either replaced or muted, like b c turning into "banjo," and other abusive terms getting deleted or softened.
Dialogues such as kitna bhi sindoor were also tweaked.
The filmmakers showed proof that the story is based on true events, plus got permission to use real celebrity names.
Besides Deol, Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra, and Saba Azad play key roles.