Kashyap's 'Bandar' starring Deol earns 3.65cr after a week

'Bandar' faced competition, multiplex screen shortages

Even with 820 shows running nationwide, Bandar struggled to fill seats. It faced stiff competition from other Indian films like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona and Peddi, plus international releases crowding out screen space.

The film also had trouble getting screen allocations at big multiplex chains, making it even harder to find an audience despite its strong cast and timely themes about media trials.