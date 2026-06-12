Kashyap's 'Bandar' starring Deol earns 3.65cr after a week
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap's legal drama Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, just hasn't clicked with moviegoers, even though critics liked it.
After a week in theaters, the film has earned only ₹3.65 crore, with its best day bringing in just ₹1 crore and dropping to ₹25 lakh by day seven.
'Bandar' faced competition, multiplex screen shortages
Even with 820 shows running nationwide, Bandar struggled to fill seats. It faced stiff competition from other Indian films like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona and Peddi, plus international releases crowding out screen space.
The film also had trouble getting screen allocations at big multiplex chains, making it even harder to find an audience despite its strong cast and timely themes about media trials.