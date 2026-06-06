Kashyap's 'Bandar' starring Deol opens to just 50L net

'Bandar' night occupancy hits 18.08%

Bandar did see some improvement through the day: morning shows had just 3.38% occupancy but night shows climbed to 18.08%.

Delhi-NCR led with the most screenings, but still had low turnout.

While Bandar outperformed Kashyap's recent films like Nishaanchi, it fell far short of his pre-pandemic hits and is facing stiff competition from other big releases this week.