Kashyap's 'Bandar' starring Deol opens to just 50L net
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap's new film Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, had a tough start at the box office, collecting only ₹50 lakh net on its first day.
Despite being screened across 1,365 shows, the prison drama saw just 12.58% average occupancy and struggled to draw big crowds.
'Bandar' night occupancy hits 18.08%
Bandar did see some improvement through the day: morning shows had just 3.38% occupancy but night shows climbed to 18.08%.
Delhi-NCR led with the most screenings, but still had low turnout.
While Bandar outperformed Kashyap's recent films like Nishaanchi, it fell far short of his pre-pandemic hits and is facing stiff competition from other big releases this week.