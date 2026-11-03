Kasim, 'Jailer 2' actress, recounts 2020 matrimonial scam experience
Entertainment
Shamna Kasim, an actress who also features in Jailer 2, recently shared her experience with a matrimonial scam that hit her in 2020.
What started as a regular marriage proposal quickly turned into a major fraud, with one family running the whole scheme.
The police were surprised by how elaborate the scam was.
Kasim praises police after 8 arrests
Kasim reported the case to police in June 2020, leading to eight arrests out of 12 suspects. She later found out this group had targeted other families too.
While the constant media attention was stressful, Kasim said she was grateful for news channels and police who helped expose the fraud and bring justice.