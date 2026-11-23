Kate Middleton completes Three Peaks supporting Royal Marsden, teases 'Heal'
Kate Middleton completed the National Three Peaks Challenge to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, the same place she was treated after her 2024 cancer diagnosis.
During the climb, she dropped hints about a new documentary called Heal, which will share her personal and emotional story of recovery.
'Heal' features James Middleton family moments
Heal features special moments with Kate's brother James, who joined her for parts of the challenge, plus a heartfelt reunion with her kids at the finish line.
The documentary premieres on BBC (U.K.) on November 29 and NBC (U.S.) on November 30, and streams on Peacock from December 1.