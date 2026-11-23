Kate Middleton and King Charles III are both releasing documentaries soon, each spotlighting causes close to their hearts.

Heal, airing November 30 on NBC, follows Kate's personal journey with cancer and undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The Trust, landing on Netflix December 26, celebrates 50 years of The King's Trust (launched in 1976 as The Prince's Trust), featuring Idris Elba, who shares how the charity shaped his own life.