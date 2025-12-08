'Terrifying': Kate Winslet slams Hollywood's obsession with weight-loss drugs

Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet recently expressed her concerns over the increasing use of weight-loss drugs. In a candid interview with the Sunday Times, she said, "If a person's self-esteem is so bound up in how they look, it's frightening." The 50-year-old actor further added that the widespread use of these drugs is "puzzling" and alarming.

Health worries 'Do they know what they are putting in their bodies?' Winslet also questioned the knowledge people have about these drugs. "And do they know what they are putting in [their bodies]? The disregard for one's health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever." She added, "It is f------ chaos out there." The actor also shared her views on women resorting to injectables like Botox and fillers instead of embracing aging naturally. Asking "What idea of perfection are people aspiring to?," Winslet blamed social media for this trend.

Industry pressures Winslet's personal experience with Hollywood's beauty standards Winslet, who became an international sensation at 19 with Titanic, also opened up about her experiences with Hollywood's punishing beauty standards. She recalled being "singled out for relentless bullying" by the media in her early career. "I wasn't ready to be a famous actress. I was so young, but I felt so invaded," she said.