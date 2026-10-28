'Harsh lens...': Katrina Kaif calls out trolls for postpartum body-shaming
What's the story
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has finally responded to the body-shaming she faced for her postpartum weight gain. The trolling started after she attended a function with her husband Vicky Kaushal at the Ambani's Ganpati celebrations. In an interview with Vogue India, the actor said, "I think most people are aware of what a woman's body goes through after giving birth."
Personal choice
'It can't be blamed on a lack of information'
Kaif added, "If they still choose to view that body through a harsh lens, it's a personal choice."
"It can't be blamed on a lack of information, because there is so much information out there."
"I just want to focus on this lovely part of my life and where I'm headed."
Fitness journey
'I will reach there at my own pace'
Kaif also added, "I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace."
The actor described her feelings after giving birth.
"The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan's face and know that four years of a journey for me and Vicky had led to this."
Personal and professional life
Kaif-Kaushal welcomed son Vihaan last year
Kaif and Kaushal welcomed their son, Vihaan, on November 7 last year. The couple got married on December 9, 2021, after dating for about two years.
On the work front, Kaif was last seen in the thriller Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.
The film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and released in theaters in January 2024.