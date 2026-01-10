Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal introduce baby Vihaan
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal just shared their son's name—Vihaan—with a sweet Instagram post on January 10, calling him "Our Ray of Light."
The couple welcomed their first child on November 7, 2025, almost four years after their private wedding in December 2021.
From flirty banter to family
Their story kicked off when Katrina playfully said she'd "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen" during a 2018 Koffee With Karan episode.
They met officially at the 2019 Screen Awards, and soon after, dating rumors took off as they were spotted together at events and sharing similar vacation photos.
Now, they've gone from secret dates to proud parents.
What they're up to now
Katrina was last seen in the film Merry Christmas (2024), while Vicky starred in Chhaava (2025) and is set for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War next.