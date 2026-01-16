Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty drops luxe 'Kouture' collection

The lipsticks (₹1,799 each) are packed with Brazil nut oil and vegan collagen for a comfy velvet-matte finish. The face palettes (₹2,199 each) bring together highlighter, bronzer, shimmer blush, and matte blush—basically everything you need for that extra glow.

How did it come together?

This collab started with a quick phone call between Kaif and Falguni Peacock—just half an hour later, they decided to team up.

After refining the details, they created a collection inspired by Gatsby-era Art Deco vibes and Indian touches like Banarasi silks.

With shades from Champagne Brocade to Mulberry Cashmere, the collection was developed to "spotlight dimension across skin tones," with Champagne Brocade aimed at lighter complexions and Mulberry Cashmere at deeper tones.