Katrina praises 'incredible husband' Vicky's parenting skills
What's the story
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal became parents last year. In a recent interview with Vogue India, Kaif praised her husband for being an "amazing" father and a supportive partner. "Vicky is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values and a true sense of integrity." "I would say Vicky is wise in practice, and I am wise in theory."
Parenting praise
'He has this incredible superpower...'
Kaif also praised Kaushal's ability to be fully present with her and their son, Vihaan, despite his hectic work schedule.
She said, "As a father, he's been amazing."
"He has this incredible superpower to be 100% present in the moment with Vihaan and me, even when he is tired and has been working 14, 16, or 18 hours a day."
Relationship evolution
On how parenthood has changed their relationship
Kaif also spoke about how parenthood has changed their relationship.
She said, "Our romantic dinners and movie nights have taken a backseat for now, but Vicky keeps reminding me that everything will find its own time again."
Despite the challenges of balancing their high-profile careers and parenthood, Kaif expressed gratitude for Kaushal's unwavering support and commitment to family values.
Career update
What is Kaif up to these days?
Kaif and Kaushal welcomed their son in 2025, after tying the knot in 2021.
Meanwhile, Kaif has also expanded her makeup line, Kay Beauty, which recently launched in the UK.
On the work front, she was last seen in the 2024 movie Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.