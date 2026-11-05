'Kids...burst into tears': Katseye faces backlash for last-minute concert cancellation
What's the story
The popular pop group Katseye has come under fire after abruptly canceling their sold-out concert in Detroit on Tuesday night. The decision was announced just half an hour before the scheduled start time, leaving many fans disappointed and angry. The group later revealed that one of its members, Megan Skiendiel, was unwell and unable to perform.
Fan reaction
Fans traveled long distances to attend the concert
The sudden cancellation has left fans disappointed, especially those who had traveled long distances to attend the concert, revealed FOX 2.
One mother, Jessica Lenhardt, said she drove five and a half hours from Skokie, Illinois, and spent around $5,000 on VIP tickets and travel for her two daughters.
"It was shocking that they went through and kind of kept our hopes up until a few minutes before the show," she told the outlet.
Disappointment
'Why was it so last second?'
Megan Schikora, who attended with her 10-year-old daughter, told the Detroit News, "So many kids in LCA, simultaneously, just burst into tears. They were all crying."
"It was so awful, and it was so sad."
"Why was it so last second? That's insanely close to showtime. The venue was full. Everybody was already there."
"Because it was canceled so close to start time...If someone is sick, they're sick. It just seems that would have been established well before 7:30."
Official response
Katseye issued an apology
In an official statement, Katseye apologized for the last-minute cancellation.
"We're so sorry to share that tonight's show at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed due to illness. Unfortunately, Megan is unwell and unable to perform tonight," the group said.
The statement added that Skiendiel needed time to rest and recover, and they were disappointed not to see their fans.
Group dynamics
Ongoing lineup changes for Katseye
The last-minute cancellation comes as Katseye continues to undergo lineup changes.
The group, formed in Los Angeles in 2024 through Netflix's Popstar Academy: Katseye, has been performing with a reduced lineup for several months now.
Members Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza are currently on hiatus, while Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeung, and Skiendiel make up the active roster.