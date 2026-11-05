'Kids...burst into tears': Katseye faces backlash for last-minute concert cancellation

The sudden cancellation has left fans disappointed, especially those who had traveled long distances to attend the concert, revealed FOX 2.

One mother, Jessica Lenhardt, said she drove five and a half hours from Skokie, Illinois, and spent around $5,000 on VIP tickets and travel for her two daughters.

"It was shocking that they went through and kind of kept our hopes up until a few minutes before the show," she told the outlet.