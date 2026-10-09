Sophia to rejoin KATSEYE soon; no news on Manon
What's the story
Sophia Laforteza, a member of the popular girl group KATSEYE, will return to the band in January 2027 after a five-month hiatus for mental health reasons. The news was confirmed by the group's management and label, HYBE and Geffen. "We are happy to share that Sophia will resume group activities with KATSEYE beginning the first week of January 2027," they announced on Thursday.
Supportive measures
'Sophia has been prioritizing her health'
The statement from HYBE and Geffen emphasized that Laforteza's health and well-being were their top priority during her break.
"Sophia has been prioritizing her health and well-being with our full support and resources," the statement read.
Laforteza will not be part of KATSEYE's THE WILDWORLD TOUR in North America or any promotional activities for the rest of this year, though.
Fan appreciation
She will most likely arrive in India for Lollapalooza India
The announcement also expressed gratitude to KATSEYE's fanbase, EYEKONS, for their unwavering support during Laforteza's break.
"We are incredibly grateful to EYEKONS for the continued love, support, and understanding you've shown Sophia and KATSEYE."
The group looks forward to celebrating Laforteza's return with fans in the new year.
Going by the timeframe, Indian fans can expect to see Laforteza in January when the group headlines Lollapalooza India in Mumbai.
Hiatus details
Laforteza's break started in August
In August, Laforteza announced her temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her "mental health and wellness."
This announcement came shortly after KATSEYE had to withdraw from Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival on August 29 due to another member, Megan Skiendiel, sustaining an ankle injury.
Group history
KATSEYE debuted in 2024
KATSEYE, which also includes members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, and Yoonchae, debuted in 2024 with their first EP after forming on the reality competition show Dream Academy.
The group has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist.
Laforteza is not the first member to take a break for health reasons; Bannerman announced her own hiatus in February, citing similar concerns. However, there is no word on when the latter will be rejoining the group.