Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce split after decade together
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have decided to call off their engagement after almost 10 years of dating.
The couple, who got engaged in 2019 and share a four-year-old daughter named Daisy, confirmed through their reps that they're parting ways but will stay committed co-parents.
In their words, they'll raise Daisy "with love, stability, and mutual respect."
TL;DR
Focused on giving Daisy a stable home life
Even though the split wasn't dramatic—sources say things ended on friendly terms—the two are focused on giving Daisy a stable home life.
There was some extra stress lately from the release of Perry's latest album, but both remain united in putting their daughter first as they move into this new chapter.