'Kaun Banega Crorepati' returns August 10 with Khan, Deol, Zinta

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back for its 18th season on August 10, 2026, with a star-studded premiere featuring Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta.

The promo shows Aamir jokingly asking Amitabh Bachchan about the show's theme Sochna Padega, and Bachchan's witty reply has Sunny Deol seen enjoying the conversation.

Fans are hyped to see this fun energy as KBC returns to Sony TV at 9pm.