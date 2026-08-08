'Kaun Banega Crorepati' returns August 10 with Khan, Deol, Zinta
Entertainment
Kaun Banega Crorepati is back for its 18th season on August 10, 2026, with a star-studded premiere featuring Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta.
The promo shows Aamir jokingly asking Amitabh Bachchan about the show's theme Sochna Padega, and Bachchan's witty reply has Sunny Deol seen enjoying the conversation.
Fans are hyped to see this fun energy as KBC returns to Sony TV at 9pm.
'Batwara 1947' clashes with 'Awarapan 2'
The guest trio is also promoting their new film Batwara 1947, which hits theaters August 14. It stars Deol, Zinta, and Shabana Azmi in a Partition-era drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.
But it won't be an easy ride: Batwara 1947 releases the same day as Awarapan 2, so expect some serious box office competition.