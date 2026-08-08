'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 18 opens with Khan Zinta Deol

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back for its 18th season, opening with a special episode featuring Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta, and (making his KBC debut) Sunny Deol.

The new theme, "Sochna Padega" (You have to think), puts the spotlight on using your brainpower, and Amitabh Bachchan's chat with Khan in the promo sets the tone for a thoughtful but fun season.