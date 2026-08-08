'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 18 opens with Khan Zinta Deol
Entertainment
Kaun Banega Crorepati is back for its 18th season, opening with a special episode featuring Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta, and (making his KBC debut) Sunny Deol.
The new theme, "Sochna Padega" (You have to think), puts the spotlight on using your brainpower, and Amitabh Bachchan's chat with Khan in the promo sets the tone for a thoughtful but fun season.
Deol debuts on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
Deol's first time on the KBC stage adds extra excitement for fans, while Zinta rounds out this all-star lineup.
The premiere promises a blend of Bollywood energy and classic KBC strategy.
Catch it all when Season 18 premieres.